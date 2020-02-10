Delhi Election Results 2020: When, where and how to check results?

Delhi elections results will be declared on February 11. Delhi elections results will be declared on February 11.

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: The voting for Delhi Assembly elections took place on Saturday, February 8. The national capital saw a triangular contest with the AAP, BJP, and Congress seeking the majority in the 70-seat Assembly.

The national capital saw only 62.59% voter turnout, a drop from 67.12% turnout during last Assembly elections. As the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi voted on Saturday, several polling stations saw a rush beyond 6 pm. At 6.30 pm on Saturday, the poll panel had given the estimated turnout as 61.91%. However, the final voter turnout was released only on Sunday by the EC.

When will Delhi elections results be declared?

The result to the 70-seat Assembly will be declared on February 11.

Where to watch Delhi elections results?

The counting of votes will be live on the Election Commission of India’s websites. The indianexpress.com will also run a live blog for election results with a detailed analysis of early trends and political opinions.

How to check Delhi election results?

The counting of votes for Delhi elections will start early morning on February 11. The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live at the following websites of Election Commission of India – eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in, and results.eci.gov.in.

What did the exit polls predict?

Exit poll results have predicted a return to power for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with most pollsters giving it between 50-61 seats. The BJP, which won only three seats in the 2015 elections, is poised to increase its tally and bag anywhere between 10-26 seats while Congress may secure 0-2 seats. A party needs 36 seats to form the government in Delhi.

According to India Today-My Axis exit poll, AAP may also surpass its 2015 tally of 67 seats. It has predicted 59-68 seats for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, 2-11 seats for BJP and a rout for the Congress.

According to the C-Voter ABP News exit poll, the AAP will win 49 to 63 seats in Delhi while the BJP is predicted to win 5 to 19 seats. Congress is poised to get 0-4 seats. The Jan Ki Baat-Republic TV exit poll has predicted 48-61 seats for AAP, 9-21 for the BJP and 0-1 for the Congress.

