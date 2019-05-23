Delhi Election results 2019: It could be BJP advantage as votes likely to split between AAP and Congress

It’s a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in the national capital of Delhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Most exit polls have predicted that all seven seats will fall in the BJP’s kitty while Congress will end up being the first runner-up and AAP, surprisingly, will finish third.

Advertising

In the run-up to the elections, the long-drawn alliance talks between AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Rahul Gandhi fell through with the latter fielding some big names. Sheila Dikshit’s unexpected jump in the fray might impact AAP’s Lok Sabha ambitions. Not only did the former chief minister bring a new lease of life to the party cadre, but it also instilled faith in the old leadership that had served the capital.

Party poll planks

While Congress candidates in Delhi have largely pitched their campaign on development work carried during Sheila Dikshit’s 15-years as Chief Minister and the NYAY scheme, the AAP has focused on the promise of statehood and have credited themselves with improvements in government schools and subsidised health dispensaries called Mohalla clinics.

Watch | Worry for AAP as exit polls give Congress second post

Advertising

Attacking the BJP, the Congress also reached out to traders citing steps taken by the then Congress government in 2006 to protect them from sealing.

The BJP, meanwhile, planned elaborate campaigns in Delhi’s slums and unauthorised colonies, which are considered an Aam Aadmi Party votebank, to “expose” the ruling party in Delhi. It also pledged to build roads and end parking woes in the city.

The national capital with seven constituencies — Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi, holds an interesting electoral dynamics. In 1999, the BJP won all seven seats of the city; in 2004 and 2009, the INC won six and seven of the seven seats, respectively. In 2014, the BJP bagged all seven seats.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Results, constituency-wise results, FAQs, key candidates, exit polls

Failed Congress- AAP alliance

Despite their bitter past, the AAP this time was keen to forge an alliance with the Congress so that, the combined support of the Dalit and Muslim voters in Delhi, spread across four of the seven seats, would ensure a certain BJP loss. But talks didn’t pan out and a section of Congress leaders admitted that this would not aid them in the long run.

Because of the alliance talks, Congress announced its list of candidates much later than AAP and BJP.

Kejriwal seemed to hint that the Aam Aadmi Party will fall short of its expectations. The chief minister claimed on May 18 that the city’s Muslim vote, which his party had been banking on, shifted to the Congress at the last moment. “Until 48 hours before polling, it seemed like all seven seats will come to AAP,” he said. “But at the last moment, the complete Muslim vote got shifted to the Congress. We are trying to figure out what happened.”

Many within the Congress party felt that had the AAP party stuck to Delhi and not been in an urgency to expand, it could have avoided the splitting of vote share with the Congress that is now likely to benefit the BJP.

Prominent candidates in fray

This year, the saffron party repeated five candidates and fielded two new faces. The Congress fielded seasoned faces including the likes of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit. AAP, on the other hand, has fielded fresh faces in all the seven Lok Sabha seats.

The other top candidates include BJP lawmakers Manoj Tiwari, Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Bidhuri, Congress leader Ajay Maken, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, boxer Vijender Singh from Congress and popular AAP leaders Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Pankaj Gupta.

To beat anti-incumbency, the BJP has dropped two MPs — Dalit leader Udit Raj (Northwest Delhi) and Maheish Girri (East Delhi) and replaced them with celebrity candidates- Punjabi Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

Congress has fielded former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely and Atishi is AAP’s star candidate from the East Delhi seat.

Despite initial uncertainty, Meenakshi Lekhi was renominated from the prestigious New Delhi parliamentary constituency against former union minister Ajay Maken of the Congress. The AAP has fielded Brijesh Goel. Maken had won the seat in 2004 and 2009.

Northeast Delhi will see an interesting contest as the BJP has again nominated Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari against DPCC chief and three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit. The AAP’s candidate is its former Delhi convener and Poorvanchali leader Dilip Pandey.

Ramesh Bidhuri is the BJP candidate in South Delhi, where he is fighting against ace boxer Vijender Singh of the Congress and Raghav Chadha of the AAP. In West Delhi, the BJP and the Congress have renominated Parvesh Verma and Mahabal Mishra. Verma had defeated Mishra in 2014. Balbir Singh Jhakar, a lawyer by profession, is the AAP’s nominee.

From Chandni Chowk, the BJP’s Harsh Vardhan is taking on Congress veteran Jai Prakash Agarwal, who had won the seat in 1984, 1996, and 1999. In 2014, Vardhan had defeated Congress’ Kapil Sibal in 2014. Pankaj Gupta is the AAP candidate.

2014 VS 2019 elections

According to the exit polls, the BJP is likely to repeat its 2014 success in the capital. The News18-IPSOS exit poll predicted 6-7 seats for the BJP, with the Congress possibly winning one and AAP failing to open its account. Results of several exit polls, released Sunday, has got AAP leaders worried.

A deep dive into the data provided by the exit poll throws some interesting facts and figures.

The AAP’s vote share has risen on the back of the Congress losing its vote share over the past few years. AAP had come in second on all seven Lok Sabha seats in 2014, with a vote share of around 33 per cent, while Congress got around 15 per cent of the total votes polled. The Congress’s vote share dipped to a little over 9% in the 2015 Assembly polls but they regained support in the 2017 municipal polls, where the party got 21 per cent of the votes.

This time, the political dynamics is all set to change in the national capital. The BJP is expected to keep its vote share intact in Delhi as it is likely to poll 47 per cent, according to the exit poll. Boosted by positive exit poll forecasts for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is now laying foundation for the assembly elections in the city in 2020.

However, the exit poll says, the AAP and Congress will swap their positions.

Overall, the AAP is expected to get 17 per cent vote share in the capital while Congress is looking for a revival of fortunes with 30 per cent of total votes, the exit poll by India Today-Axis My India has predicted.

Advertising

Even as Delhi has experienced a ceaseless change in the past, the city revels in surprises.