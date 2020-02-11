Delhi election result: After bitter battle, PM Modi, Kejriwal exchange Twitter courtesies

As numbers continue to come in, the AAP’s tally has gone down from 2015’s 67, but the party is well on its way to win a comfortable majority. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) As numbers continue to come in, the AAP’s tally has gone down from 2015’s 67, but the party is well on its way to win a comfortable majority. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

As it became clear that the Aam Aadmi Party was coming back to power in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal.

“Congratulations to AAP and Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi,” PM Modi tweeted on Monday evening.

Kejriwal was quick to reply: “Thank u so much sir. I look forward to working closely wid Centre to make our capital city into a truly world class city,” he tweeted.

The Delhi Assembly election campaign had been remarkably acerbic, with Union minister Prakash Javadekar and West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma calling Kejriwal a terrorist, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging the AAP leader was “sponsoring biryani in Shaheen Bagh”.

The BJP’s campaign had largely been based around the narrative that AAP and the Congress were supporting “anti-national” and “Pakistan-backed” elements.

In the four seats where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) were the loudest, the AAP registered victories.

While Okhla was won by Amanatullah Khan, Haji Yunus won from Mustafabad, Abdul Rehman from Seelampur, and Shoaib Iqbal from Matia Mahal.

By the evening, the BJP was leading in Badarpur, Gandhi Nagar, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Rohini, Rohtas Nagar, and Vishwas Nagar.

