Delhi election body sends notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for slur against Kejriwal

During the rally, Bidhuri used a Hindi slur against the Aam Aadmi Party supremo and accused him of stalling the prosecution of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case.

BJP’s South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri at a gathering. (File)

The Delhi poll body has issued a notice to BJP’s South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri for allegedly using a Hindi slur for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a public meeting.

The public meeting held on May 7 in Mehrauli and Bidhuri was joined by Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

AAP’s South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha had lodged a complaint with the Delhi chief electoral officer in connection with the matter, following which a notice was issued to Bidhuri.

The incumbent BJP MP has to reply to the notice by May 10. Bidhuri is locked in a triangular fight with boxer Vijender Singh, who is making his electoral debut on a Congress ticket and AAP’s debutant candidate Chadha.

