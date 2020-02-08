Delhi Election 2020 Voting Live Updates: Polling to begin at 8 am

Poll officials with EVM in New Delhi. (Express Photo) Poll officials with EVM in New Delhi. (Express Photo)

Delhi Election 2020 LIVE Updates: After a high-octane and hectic campaign, the national capital will vote on Saturday. The voting will begin at 8 am. To ensure safe polling, the Delhi Police has deployed at least 40,000 personnel, 19,000 home guards, and 190 companies of paramilitary forces across Delhi. Apart from this, the Delhi Police have also set up checking drives and flying squads, along with patrolling on boats in the Yamuna.

Special security arrangements have been made at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest sites like Shaheen Bagh with the help of volunteers. On Friday, at least three SHOs of South East district were stationed at Shaheen Bagh, and the layers of barricades leading up to the site were guarded by the paramilitary force.

The winning formula for the elections seems to be the tried and tested issues of ‘bijli, sadak, paani‘ as promises like free electricity and clean water have found resonance in the manifestos of all the three major parties — BJP, Congress, and AAP.

Besides power and water, reducing air pollution is another issue that has found priority in the manifestos of all three parties.