Saturday, February 08, 2020
Delhi Election 2020 Voting Live Updates: Polling to begin at 8 am

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Voting Live News Updates: Special security arrangements have been made at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest sites like Shaheen Bagh with the help of volunteers.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2020 6:47:45 am
Delhi Election 2020 Voting Live Updates Poll officials with EVM in New Delhi. (Express Photo)

Delhi Election 2020 LIVE Updates: After a high-octane and hectic campaign, the national capital will vote on Saturday. The voting will begin at 8 am. To ensure safe polling, the Delhi Police has deployed at least 40,000 personnel, 19,000 home guards, and 190 companies of paramilitary forces across Delhi. Apart from this, the Delhi Police have also set up checking drives and flying squads, along with patrolling on boats in the Yamuna.

Special security arrangements have been made at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest sites like Shaheen Bagh with the help of volunteers. On Friday, at least three SHOs of South East district were stationed at Shaheen Bagh, and the layers of barricades leading up to the site were guarded by the paramilitary force.

The winning formula for the elections seems to be the tried and tested issues of ‘bijli, sadak, paani‘ as promises like free electricity and clean water have found resonance in the manifestos of all the three major parties — BJP, Congress, and AAP.

Read | Delhi decides today: intense campaign over, now for the grand finale

Besides power and water, reducing air pollution is another issue that has found priority in the manifestos of all three parties.

As the national capital goes to polls, follow our blog for the latest updates

    06:47 (IST)08 Feb 2020
    BJP candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga offers prayers at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara

    Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar assembly constituency was seen offering morning prayers at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara in New Delhi's Tilak Nagar. 

    06:36 (IST)08 Feb 2020
    Delhi elections: In EC-silent zone, phones buzz with bulk text messages

    Even as campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls officially ended at 6 pm on Thursday, B-tech graduate Jitesh Bhardwaj (27) said the silent period doesn’t affect his “business” with candidates from all three parties. Equipped with booth-wise electoral rolls and phone numbers which, he said, are easily available in the market, he acts as a middleman between telecom operators and candidates. He sends an average of 1 lakh SMSes or voice-recorded messages per candidate, at a price tag of 9-11 paise per message. Read more here.

    06:11 (IST)08 Feb 2020
    Intense campaign over, now for grand finale

    After a hectic and high-octane election campaign, the capital goes to polls today. To ensure safe polling, at least 40,000 Delhi Police personnel, 19,000 home guards, and 190 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across the city — apart from checking drives, flying squads and patrolling on boats in the Yamuna. Read more

    06:05 (IST)08 Feb 2020
    Welcome to our blog!

    Welcome to our election live blog. As the national capital goes to polls, follow our coverage throughout the day.

    Devoting significant space to criticising the Aam Aadmi Party’s education work, making big promises from free public education for girls up to the doctoral level to increasing the education budget by 10% every year — both the Congress and BJP have directly taken on AAP in the field of education.

    In its manifesto, AAP has chosen not to reiterate any of its older or incomplete promises. Instead, it has introduced two new points — a “Deshbhakti Curriculum” which CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced in August 2018 as a means to instill a sense of “duty” and “responsibility” towards the country, and introducing spoken English and soft skills for students who have graduated from any Delhi school in the past five years to increase their employability.

    The BJP’s campaign had been dominated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meetings, in which he had alleged that AAP has not fulfilled its education promises or built a single new school or college.

    The biggest promises that the party has made in the field of education are to increase the education budget by 10% each year, and to open 200 new schools and 10 new colleges. It has also promised introduce a “Sanskrit board” and Sanskrit learning in the Sanskrit medium.

    The Congress manifesto claimed that under AAP, lakhs of students shifted from government to private schools. It also alleged “more publicity by the AAP government than actual improvement in school”.

