As BJP pulls in ministers and CMs, Kejriwal makes it clear: It’s everyone vs Delhi’s son

Making a renewed attempt to assert its local roots, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pointing out that the entire Opposition has come together to defeat “aapka beta (your son)”, the AAP Tuesday attempted to reset the poll discourse to its area of comfort and strength.

Kejriwal steered clear of the Shaheen Bagh topic through the day, during which he held a press conference, took out four road shows and addressed a jan sabha. He set the theme of the party’s campaign — “Kejriwal versus everyone” — at his second road show at Gokalpuri. His speeches were peppered with references to “humari Delhi” and “humara Kejriwal”, which he sought to juxtapose with Opposition leaders having roots in other states.

The party’s social media team also pushed the trend #KejriwalvsEntireBJP, with all AAP leaders putting out tweets with the same hashtag. On Monday, Kejriwal’s assertive remarks and tweets on Shaheen Bagh had made sure the blockade took centrestage of the poll discourse.

“I have heard that all of them have come together against me. This is happening for the first time in Delhi’s politics that BJP, Congress, JD(U), RJD, LJP, and don’t know from where all, in fact parties from across the nation, have come together to defeat Kejriwal, your son,” the CM said, addressing a rally at Sadar Bazaar in Delhi Cantonment amid a steady drizzle.

PM Narendra Modi had, during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaign, similarly accused the Opposition of “ganging up” against him.

AAP has fielded Virender Singh Kadian, a retired air force officer, from the seat, replacing ‘Commando’ Surender Singh, who was part of the National Security Guards (NSG) contingent deployed at Mumbai during the 26/11 attacks. Singh has now joined the NCP.

At Tuesday’s rally, Kejriwal advised people to simply ask BJP leaders to “not lecture” them. The CM claimed BJP will field 200 of its MPs, 70 Union ministers and 11 chief ministers, including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, to campaign in Delhi.

“They want to defeat the hard work of people of Delhi and Kejriwal. When they visit your area, ask them about the number of hours that their states receive electricity and its price. They will say Rs 10 per unit, then you tell them humare Kejriwal ne free kar rakha hai. Kya bhashan dene aa gaye? We don’t need your lecture,” Kejriwal said.

“Ask them if their states have mohalla clinics, show them one if need be. Ask them the results achieved by their school students, and tell them that students of Delhi have got 96%. When all this is done, serve them tea and advise them to go back and handle their states instead of giving speeches in Delhi. Humari Delhi hum khud sambhal lenge,” he said.

