Delhi: EC holds meet on poll prep with senior officials

Election Commission of India Election Commission of India

The Election Commission of India (EC) Monday held a meeting via video conferencing on poll preparedness with senior officials of the Delhi government as well as those from neighbouring states, and the Delhi Police Commissioner. It was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

Arora took an “in-depth review to ensure due steps have been taken for smooth coordination amongst various wings of the administration and police forces of adjoining states, particularly at the border check posts, to prevent illegal movement of cash, liquor, arms or anti-social elements”, the EC said.

“The commission advised the state officers concerned to ensure due facilitation of cashless treatment, if required, to security forces deployed on election duty,” it added.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, police chief and senior Delhi government officials, as well as by the chief secretaries, DGPs and senior officers of neighbouring states, namely Haryana and UP.

📢 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App