Delhi court reserves order on complaint against Gautam Gambhir for May 13

A Delhi court Monday reserved order for May 13 on AAP leader Atishi Marlena’s plea to summon records from the state Election Commission on her complaint against BJP rival Gautam Gambhir alleging that he was enrolled as a voter in two assembly segments.

Metropolitan Magistrate Viplav Dabas reserved the order on the plea of Marlena, Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi. The court had earlier asked Marlena to prove her locus standi for filing the petition against Gambhir.

The plea, filed by advocate Mohd Irshad, alleged that Gambhir has enrolled “deliberately” and “illegally” as a voter in Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar assembly segments.