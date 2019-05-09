Delhi: As Congress workers get Nyay forms filled, EC issues notice

The Office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer issued a notice to Delhi Congress chief and North East Delhi candidate Sheila Dikshit and AICC in-charge of Delhi unit P C Chacko after receiving complaints that party workers were getting forms filled for the Nyay scheme and “luring voters”.

A day earlier, The Indian Express had found that Congress leaders in North East Delhi were asking people to fill a form that promised them benefits under its Nyay scheme, if it comes to power in the Centre. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had announced the ambitious scheme on March 25 this year, under which Rs 72,000 would be provided annually to 20% of the poorest families in the country.

In the form being distributed in North East Delhi, the money is being promised if a family has an income under Rs 1,44,000 per year.

Former MLA from Seelampur Mateen Ahmed told The Indian Express that he has got thousands of such forms filled in areas like Seelampur, Shastri Park, Welcome, Ghonda and parts of North East Delhi. He added that there will be another round of screening if the party comes to power and the scheme is rolled out.

At Ahmed’s office in Seelampur, party worker Izazzudin assisted a woman who had come with a photocopy of her Aadhaar card. “We are getting forms filled by women members of the family, with an assurance that if the party comes to power, they will be given the money,” Izazzudin said.

The form has columns where one has to fill in their name, address and mobile number and also sign under the head that their income is less than Rs 1,44,000.

It also has a column under which a party worker has to sign, which reads: “After the Congress forms government in the Centre, if it is found that the income of the family is less than Rs 1,44,000, I will get it ensured that your family gets benefit of Nyay Yojna.”

Sources in the party said that a similar exercise is being undertaken by leaders in other areas of North East and East Delhi, particularly in JJ colonies or slums.

BJP president Manoj Tiwari and AAP leader Dilip Pandey are up against Dikshit in North East Delhi.

The exercise evoked a sharp reaction from the BJP, with Union Minister Vijay Goel saying it is an attempt to misguide voters and amounts to unethical election practice. “This is similar to misguiding advertisements that you see on TV, where people put conditions hoping no one will notice,” he said.