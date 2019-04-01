Delhi Congress shortlists 17 names, no decision on tie-up

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee’s (DPCC) screening committee has shortlisted 17 candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital, even as Delhi in-charge P C Chacko said the Congress is keen on an alliance in the state.

The meeting, held on Saturday night, was called to bring out an initial list of probable candidates from all seven seats. Another meeting is expected on Monday, after which a final list will be sent to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for deliberation.

According to sources, the names of former DPCC chief Ajay Maken, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, senior leaders A K Walia, Haroon Yusuf and Mahabal Mishra are being considered.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chacko said that the screening committee meeting, where he was present as the AICC representative with K C Venugopal, had nothing to do with alliance talks.

“The screening committee has to do its job. This has no bearing on the possibility of an alliance. We are keen on an alliance in Delhi but there are elements within the party who are not yet convinced. We have to take everyone along for the decision to be made. We are in that process. In the latest meeting with Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) it was communicated that the alliance is needed. The DPCC president (Sheila Dikshit), too, has said that the state unit will go with the high command’s decision. A lot of people have come on board, the rest will also come on board,” he said.

While AAP has declared candidates in all seven seats, the BJP and the Congress are yet to come out with their lists. Delhi votes on May 12.

According to AAP sources, the seat distribution arithmetic, where the Congress is demanding three seats in Delhi and is not willing to offer any in Punjab and Haryana, is creating problems.

“The Congress wants three seats in a state where it doesn’t have a single MLA (Delhi). In Punjab, where we have four MPs, it doesn’t want to part with a single seat. How is this workable? In any case, communication between the two parties is negligible. We have been told to wait for Rahul Gandhi’s decision. How long we are supposed to wait is anybody’s guess,” said a senior AAP leader.