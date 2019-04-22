Delhi Congress faces protest over probable candidates

Toggle Menu
Protesters raised slogans demanding a ticket for former party MP Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi, a seat he had contested and won earlier.

Protesters outside the AICC headquarters. Prem Nath Pandey

Even before the Congress announced the final names of its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, supporters of former party MP Mahabal Mishra protested outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office Sunday. Protesters raised slogans demanding a ticket for him from West Delhi, a seat he had contested and won earlier.

Sources said the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief and former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit will be contesting from Chandni Chowk, Ajay Maken from New Delhi, Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar from West Delhi, Rajesh Lilothia from North West,

J P Aggarwal from North East and Ramesh Kumar, brother of Sajjan Kumar, from South Delhi. “I will accept the party’s decision. But the Purvanchali community is upset with the new move and it will affect election results. I am trying my best to calm my supporters,” Mishra said.  Click here for more election news 

