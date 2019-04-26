Toggle Menu
Delhi CM Kejriwal urges AAP volunteers to reach Delhi and campaign

Kejriwal also reached out to the party’s volunteers across the country — through a tweet urging them to reach Delhi and take part in campaigning.

Atishi’s roadshow before she filed her nomination from East Delhi. AAP is set to begin its third phase of campaigning. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

The third phase of AAP’s Lok Sabha campaign will have five layers, with a mix of padyatras, corner meetings, rallies and roadshows — which will also feature Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from May 1.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai made the announcement, following a meeting at Kejriwal’s residence, which was attended by party’s MLAs, Lok Sabha candidates and other office-bearers. A number of public meetings were held during the first phase of the campaign, while the party established direct contact with people in the second phase which ended Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also reached out to the party’s volunteers across the country — barring Punjab and Haryana where it is contesting polls — through a tweet urging them to reach Delhi and take part in campaigning.

“I request all volunteers and workers to take leave (from work) till the polls. Except those in Haryana and Punjab, all workers from across the country should come to Delhi. We have to work with the people of Delhi and defeat BJP on all seven seats,” he tweeted.

When AAP was preparing for Assembly polls in 2014, close to 4,000 volunteers from different parts of the country made Delhi their home for the duration of the campaign.

Party officials said close to 400 volunteers from other states are already in Delhi, helping the seven teams for the seven constituencies in their social media campaigns and face-to-face interactions.

“Volunteers who come from other states and cities are usually put up in houses of workers and volunteers from Delhi. In some cases, they live with MLAs… We also consider regional pockets within the city before placing them. If volunteers from West Bengal come to us, they are usually placed with the team working in CR Park. If they come from Tamil Nadu, they can get places in R K Puram,” said AAP national spokesperson, Saurabh Bharadwaj.

However, AAP MLA Alka Lamba, who has had differences with the party, called the move “demotivating”. “This appeal, when we have 66 MLAs, 3 Rajya Sabha MPs and several local councillors, shows the weakness of the Delhi unit. How did the party get in this situation? One needs to think,” she said.

