Delhi CM Kejriwal sends defamation notice to Gambhir

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday sent a defamation notice to BJP’s East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir over his suggestion that the CM was behind the derogatory pamphlet circulated against AAP candidate Atishi.

The notice states that Gambhir’s tweets, including the one where he referred to the CM as “filth”, are not merely “defamatory and motivated”, but also “false, baseless, incorrect and misleading”.

“Furthermore, the offending tweets make a mockery of the collective will of the citizens of Delhi, who have elected and chosen our client and the AAP with a resounding and historic mandate,” the notice says.

The notice reiterates that it is “ex facie apparent” that the pamphlets are a product of the BJP think-tank.

On Friday, the AAP had served a separate defamation notice to Gambhir over the same issue. In a series of tweets, Gambhir had said that he was “ashamed” to have a CM like Kejriwal.

“I abhor your act of outraging a woman’s modesty and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections? U r filth Mr CM and someone needs ur very own jhaadu to clean ur dirty mind,” the former Indian cricketer had tweeted.