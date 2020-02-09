Delhi chooses AAP, exit polls predict

Delhi Election Exit Poll Results 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his family after voting on Saturday. (Arvind Kejriwal/Twitter) Delhi Election Exit Poll Results 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his family after voting on Saturday. (Arvind Kejriwal/Twitter)

The Aam Aadmi Party is set to return to power in the national capital, all exit polls released after close of polling on Saturday suggested. While the party had come to power with a majority of 67 in the Delhi House of 70 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls, most pollsters this time gave them more than 50 seats.

According to the exit polls, the BJP will improve on the tally of three seats it got the last time, but still finish a distant second. The Congress, like the last time, seems to be a non-player in the national capital, with most polls giving it 0-2 seats.

The past month had seen two very different campaigns run by the AAP and BJP — with the former asking people to vote on the basis of its work, and the latter focusing its campaign around Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the new citizenship law have been on for almost two months now.

The India Today Axis survey gave the AAP 59-68 seats, and the BJP 2-11 seats. The Times Now-IPSOS survey gave AAP 47 and the BJP 23, while NewsX-Polstrat gave AAP 50-56 seats and BJP 10-14 seats. ABP News-C Voter gave the AAP 49-63 seats, and the BJP 5-19 seats.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said it was clear that people had voted for development. “The city has voted for education and for the work we did. They have completely rejected the politics of hate,” he said.

A senior party leader said their calculation shows the AAP’s tally will touch 60. “I think exit polls are a little careful. According to our estimate, our tally will cross 60 seats,” he said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari tweeted that the exit polls were incorrect. “All these exit polls will fail. The BJP will win 48 seats and form the government in Delhi. Please don’t blame EVMs. Save this tweet,” he wrote.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said: “These exit polls are never accurate. They failed in Maharashtra and Haryana. We are hopeful we will have a good number of seats this time. Let us wait for the final results.”

