Delhi chief electoral officer issues notices to Sheila Dikshit, P C Chacko

The Delhi poll body issued notices on Wednesday to Congress’ North East Delhi candidate Sheila Dikshit and AICC in-charge of Delhi unit P C Chacko over allegations that Congress workers are getting forms filled from people in the name of the Nyay scheme, officials said.

Advertising

The Delhi poll body received a complaint about the Congress party workers getting forms filled across the city for the Nyay scheme, which is part of the party’s Lok Sabha election manifesto, they said.

Following the complaint by a person, the notices were issued by the Delhi chief electoral officer to three-time chief minister Dikshit, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from North East Delhi and Chacko, seeking their replies within 24 hours.

“The Congress party is not in power and the scheme is an election promise. So how can they get forms filled? The complaint says that they are luring people to vote for the party in the name of the scheme,” an official said.

Advertising

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said its minimum income guarantee scheme, Nyuntam Aay Yojana (Nyay) assures up to Rs 72,000 a year or Rs 6,000 a month income to 20 per cent of India’s poorest families if the party is voted back to power in the Lok Sabha election.

Dikshit is pitted against incumbent BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and AAP’s Dilip Pandey for the North East Delhi constituency.

Delhi will go to polls on May 12.