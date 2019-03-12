Not enough youth enrolling: Delhi Chief Electoral Officer

With barely 1.55 lakh voters falling in the age group 18-19 in Delhi, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh Monday made a special appeal to youngsters to enlist themselves, saying the city’s electoral rolls do not have as many first-time voters as they should.

According to Election Commission data, there were 3.37 lakh voters aged either 18 or 19 during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The number was higher, at 4.05 lakh, in the 2013 Assembly polls. The national capital goes to polls on May 12, in the sixth phase.

The total number of voters stands at 1.39 crore, Singh said at a press conference. The number has increased by about 2 lakh since publishing of the annual electoral rolls on January 18, 2019, owing to the Election Commission’s continuous updation arrangement.

Singh urged people to apply for enrollment as soon as possible, saying that applications received after April 12 will not be considered. “Once we receive an application, it takes at least 10 days for it to be processed, so I request people to apply at the earliest. They should not be under the impression that this will go on,” he said.

The Delhi CEO said his office was in the process of disposing around 90,000 applications, and forms were being received every day. “I want to put particular emphasis on those who have become eligible to vote this time. We do not have as many voters in that age group as there should be,” Singh said.

While Delhi will vote on May 12, filing of nominations by candidates and withdrawal will take place between April 16 and April 26.

Singh said the city will have 13,816 polling stations, and that the commission has asked officials concerned to identify booths which will be manned by women — a first in the capital.

“Social media will be monitored to filter out deviations, advertisements without certification, fake news and paid news. There will be monitoring of all media, including social media,” he said.

Checking Voter Eligibility

To check if name is on voter list, you can

-Call 1950

-SMS [EPIC*] SPACE [VOTER CARD NO] to 7738299899

-Visit http://www.nvsp.in or http://www.electoralsearch.in

-Download ECI’s voter helpline app.

If name is missing, apply online using Form 6 on http://www.nvsp.in or offline at the local voting cell

(*EPIC: Electoral Photo ID Card, has unique number to identify a voter)