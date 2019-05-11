Delhi CEO serves notice to BJP for ‘airing poll-related content’ on NaMo TV

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh has sent a notice to the BJP for ‘airing election-related content’ on NaMo TV after the silence period began in the city, PTI reported quoting a senior official.

Advertising

On Friday, Singh had said that political campaigning in the city, which goes to poll on May 12, in field or on social media is supposed to end once the silence period begins.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise election results, key candidates

A silence period of 48 hours kicked in from 6 pm Friday and will last till 6 pm on Sunday in the national capital. The saffron party has been asked to reply to the notice by Saturday evening.

Advertising

Earlier, the Delhi poll body had directed government officials and media outlets to ensure only content certified by Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) is played on various media outlets including NaMo TV.

The Delhi CEO’s office had earlier written to the Election Commission, which had pointed out that content being played on NaMo TV was not certified by the MCMC.

The EC too had earlier stated the BJP-sponsored NaMo TV will have to comply with the 48-hour election silence before every phase of voting, to which the BJP responded saying they were not violating any rule as they were only running pre-certified content on the channel.