Toggle Menu
Delhi CEO seeks repoll at a polling booth in Chandni Chowkhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/delhi-ceo-seeks-repoll-at-a-polling-booth-in-chandni-chowk-5730008/

Delhi CEO seeks repoll at a polling booth in Chandni Chowk

According to officials, the presiding officer in the station “forgot” to delete the ‘test votes’ before actual polling began.

Delhi CEO's office asks heads of various departments to ensure compliance of poll code
Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh

Office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has submitted a report to the Election Commission, asking for a repoll in a polling station in the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency.

According to officials, the presiding officer in the station “forgot” to delete the ‘test votes’ before actual polling began.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, FAQs, key candidates

Test votes are cast by polling agents of political parties in the fray to ensure that the EVM is working properly. These votes are supposed to be deleted before polling begins.

Advertising

“In this case, the officer forgot to delete the votes and that’s why the office has requested a repoll. The decision will be taken by the EC,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

Sources said questions were raised about two polling stations in the constituency but an actionable report was found only in one case. The official refused to name the polling station.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 In Punjab, Rahul promises strict action in sacrilege cases
2 Sushil Kumar Modi: 'We miss Lalu Prasad. We now have to remind voters about his misrule'
3 PM, BJP strong only in terms of publicity, money: Priyanka Gandhi