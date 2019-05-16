Delhi CEO seeks repoll at a polling booth in Chandni Chowk

Office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has submitted a report to the Election Commission, asking for a repoll in a polling station in the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency.

According to officials, the presiding officer in the station “forgot” to delete the ‘test votes’ before actual polling began.

Test votes are cast by polling agents of political parties in the fray to ensure that the EVM is working properly. These votes are supposed to be deleted before polling begins.

“In this case, the officer forgot to delete the votes and that’s why the office has requested a repoll. The decision will be taken by the EC,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

Sources said questions were raised about two polling stations in the constituency but an actionable report was found only in one case. The official refused to name the polling station.