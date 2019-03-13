Delhi: BJP wants 7 MPs to fill feedback form

The BJP central leadership has asked its MPs in the capital to provide details of work done by them using the Centre’s funds in their constituencies, as well as details of prominent work done by MLAs from the party that directly impact people.

Advertising

In a two-page form given by the party, the MPs have been asked to compile details of their areas — including estimated population of youth, caste break-up and demography of people from other states — a senior party leader said.

The central leadership will launch advertisement campaigns and highlight achievements accomplished by the Centre’s schemes based on this feedback, the leader added.

“The party has asked for detailed demography from the MPs, so the itinerary of its star campaigners can be planned as per the caste and regional population,” he said.

Forms also require MPs to fill details of “influential” people in their areas, who will be contacted under the BJP’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ initiative for support.

BJP leaders said that as part of its campaign strategy, the party is collecting feedback from voters, which includes surveys by independent agencies and leaders.

As part of this, the party will ask questions like ‘who are the three most popular BJP leaders’ and ‘who is the most popular leader in the constituency’. The survey will be followed by another one via the NaMo app.

It is also conducting a “four-layer” assessment of its incumbent MPs before finalising candidates.

Advertising

According to party leaders, the BJP has received over 6 lakh suggestions during its month-long ‘Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat’ campaign. Among the suggestions received so far are regularisation of unauthorised colonies, more jobs and last-mile connectivity, former MCD mayor Aarti Mehra said.