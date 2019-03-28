Delhi BJP wants 5 Modi rallies, 2 on so far

Toggle Menu
The party has identified five spots for the rallies — Nirankari Ground in Burari, Shastri Park, Japani Park in Rohini and public grounds in Dwarka and Mehrauli.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The BJP Delhi unit has sought at least five rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital and the central leadership has agreed to a minimum of two, said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. He said the state unit will fight the elections on PM Modi’s popularity.

Tiwari said that the Delhi BJP would release its Lok Sabha candidate list before April 4, keeping in mind the possibility of an alliance between the Congress and AAP. Follow more election news here.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Vijay Goel began the “Youth for Modi” campaign Wednesday to connect students and youth with the PM ahead of the upcoming elections.

The campaign saw the minister interacting with hundreds of students and youth at the Vishwavidyalaya Metro
station.

