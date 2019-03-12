Delhi BJP takes feedback from 6 lakh, ‘including chowkidars’

Better job opportunities, solutions to the capital’s air pollution problem, implementation of Ayushman Bharat — these were among several demands made by the residents as part of the Delhi BJP’s month-long ‘Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat’ campaign, said party leaders.

The leaders took suggestions from different sections of people for their Lok Sabha poll manifesto. Former MCD mayor Arti Mehra said more than 6 lakh people were approached via phone calls and public meetings. She added that leaders also met ‘chowkidars’, to counter the opposition’s ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ narrative.