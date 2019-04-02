Delhi: In bid to boost BJP campaign, Manoj Tiwari meets Kumar Vishwas, Sapna Chaudhary

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari is in talks with AAP rebel leader Kumar Vishwas to bring him into the party as a member or at least to campaign, it is learnt.

Advertising

Sources in the Delhi BJP said Tiwari will meet Vishwas on Monday night to “discuss future plans”.

The two have, in the past, met on the sidelines of TV programmes and are learnt to share cordial relations. In one such programme, Vishwas had in a lighter vein said Tiwari had been asking him to join the BJP.

Click here for more election news

Sources said that in the past, Vishwas has shown an interest in fighting from the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat, which General (retd) VK Singh holds. However, sources added that even if he joins the BJP, he is unlikely to get a ticket from Delhi and could be considered for “important posts and responsibilities in the future or from another state”.

“The party considers him as a great orator,” a source said.

Vishwas did not respond to calls seeking a comment.

Sources also said Tiwari met Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary over dinner on Sunday, and asked her to campaign in North West, West and South constituencies, which have a sizeable Jat population.

This is the second time both have met in recent weeks. Congress leader Raj Babbar had earlier tweeted a photo of Sapna with Priyanka Gandhi, claiming she had joined the party, but the singer denied doing so the next day.

“Tiwari managed to convince her that she would lose on a Congress ticket. And that ideologically, she had more in common with the BJP,” a source said.

Sources said he also advised her that it would be better for her to campaign right now since she is young and has time to contest polls in the future, when she has more political experience.