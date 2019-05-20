Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta targets CM, Sisodia over ‘conspiracy to implicate him’

Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta Sunday lodged a police complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for allegedly “hatching a conspiracy to falsely implicate him in criminal cases”.

Police said they have received the complaint and will examine it. “No FIR has been registered as of now. We are taking legal opinion on the complaint,” said a police officer.

Gupta’s claim comes a day after Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP would get him assassinated by his own personal security officers, the way former PM Indira Gandhi was killed. The comment drew criticism from the BJP, with Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju calling it “reprehensible”.

“Kejriwal and Sisodia are hatching a larger conspiracy against me to falsely implicate me in criminal cases. They can go to any extent to gain sympathy and implicate anyone for their political dividends and the same is known to all,” Gupta said in his complaint filed at Parliament Street police station.

The BJP legislator alleged that the AAP chief “scripted” the May 4 attack on himself during a road show in Delhi’s Moti Nagar. “In the recent past, in order to yield political gains, Kejriwal scripted the ‘slap-gate’ during his road show and blamed the BJP for it… Subsequently, it was revealed that Kejriwal himself told the liaison officer that the security of his vehicle should be removed, because in the presence of security personnel, his script will be thwarted,” Gupta alleged.

Further, the Delhi BJP unit Sunday also wrote to the city police demanding that Kejriwal’s security cover be withdrawn.

“Delhi Police should seek an apology from Arvind Kejriwal. If he does not apologise, then the Chief Minister’s security cover (must) be withdrawn,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote in the letter.

Copies of the letter were sent to the Police Commissioner, the Union Home Ministry and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. However, police said there will be no downgrading of the CM’s security.