Delhi BJP demands special observers at mosques, AAP says rule should apply on RSS shakhas 

As days are closing in on the Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi BJP on Saturday shot off a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, requesting to appoint special observers at mosques to prevent any attempt to influence voters on “religious lines”.

In a sharp attack at AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, BJP wrote in the letter, “We are bound to write you this complaint, due to repeated recent attempts to polarise voters on religious and caste lines by the convener of the Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal and his other party members.” The letter further alleged: “Kejriwal in the recent past has been a centre of many controversies due to the hate speeches he has been giving to incite the sentiments of the Minorities.”

Responding to BJP’s allegations and its demand for the appointment of special observers to prevent ‘hate speech’, AAP said it will welcome all steps by the poll watchdog to prevent any communal discord. “However, observers should be attached with RSS shakhas as well,” it added.

The letter also accused Kejriwal of delivering inflammatory and baseless statements to polarise the votes especially in Muslim dominant areas and cited some of his tweets which could be mooted provocative.

Calling it a ‘matter of grave concern’, the Delhi BJP said the move was essential to ensure a free and fair election, without violation of the model code of conduct and requested for immediate addressal of the issue.