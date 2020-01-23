Sweet shop owner takes on BJP heavyweight: AAP pick adds sweet touch to spicy contest

Deepak Singla, the owner of Singla Sweets, with his wife Deepak Singla, the owner of Singla Sweets, with his wife

Of all things that managing a family business since his teens has taught him, the one that stuck with AAP’s Vishwas Nagar candidate Deepak Singla is to “never compromise with quality”. The 34-year-old, who runs the popular Singla Sweets in East Delhi’s Madhu Vihar, led a rally across the constituency on Tuesday, briefly joined by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

A part of the cavalcade that sailed past Ghazipur, Vishwas Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and 60 Foot Road was also a car with Deepak’s father Baburam Singla (76), who set up the sweet shop in 1989. “We have never compromised on quality… that is our strength… we use the best quality khoya in our barfi… Deepak has this ingrained in him, so if any development work has to be done, it will be done without compromising on quality,” said Baburam.

While AAP swept 67 of the 70 seats in the 2015 polls, Vishwas Nagar was one of the three it lost to BJP. The party has replaced Dr Atul Gupta, who lost to BJP’s O P Sharma, with Deepak this time. He is up against BJP’s Sharma and Congress’s Gurcharan Singh Raju.

The work is cut out for Deepak, who has been doing the rounds of his constituency and has a plan for each area. “Unauthorised colonies need paani, bijli and sewer connections; for apartments, we need to bring benefits of the water scheme and develop roads and parks; for the many Vihars, the priority is setting up CCTVs and mohalla marshals,” he said.

Deepak claimed that in the last five years, the MLA fund has barely been utilised, and pointed out that the constituency’s first mohalla clinic opened only last month: “Why do 67 constituencies have CCTVs and we don’t? Look at constituencies around us, there is development there.”

His wife and children were also part of the rally.

It was during the 2011 Anna Hazare movement that Deepak and his father started sending Singla Sweets boxes for volunteers. When AAP was formed, the two showed keen interest in “being a part of the change”.

Baburam, who hails from Haryana’s Hisar, moved to Delhi in 1979 and started selling chole-bhature at ITO before opening a parchun ki dukaan (grocery shop) in R K Puram. He then rented a shop in Taimoor Nagar in 1984, and started a property business in Madhu Vihar and a dhaba in 1989, which became Singla Sweets in 1991. In 2006, Singla Sweets shut shop due to sealing, and reopened after 12 years in 2018 — amid much fanfare, as loyalists returned for khoya barfi, imarti and halwa.

“I come from a business family, I’m not here to get anything, only to give. I want youngsters to know that politics isn’t that bad,” said Deepak.

