Delhi: At Manoj Tiwari’s chaupal, queries on guest teacher crisis, sealing

Delhi BJP chief and Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari Thursday faced a volley of questions on the guest teachers’ job crisis during a Twitter chaupal in Burari, which falls under his constituency.

Around 22,000 contractual teachers have been protesting against AAP and the BJP, after their contracts ended on February 28, demanding job security. “AAP had promised that they will make guest teachers permanent, but they removed them. When they started agitating, they said they will adopt the Haryana model (under which service conditions of guest teachers were made similar to permanent staff), that too when the model code was to be implemented. What was the Delhi government doing for four years?” said Tiwari.

Seated in a village-like setting, with wooden cots and chairs to resemble a chaupal, Tiwari fielded questions from Twitter users.

When asked about the sealing issue by a Twitter user, Tiwari said, “… I even broke a seal in Gokulpuri. Earlier, for small businesses, there was a rule capping the number of people to five and electricity consumption to 6 kilowatt… we changed this to nine people and 11 kilowatt; we even amended the Master Plan.” While he claimed sealing has stopped for now, farmhouses were sealed in Vasant Kunj two days ago.

Users also questioned his past poll promises, including cleaning the Yamuna, statehood, opening central schools, pollution, mono-rail and and traffic snarls.