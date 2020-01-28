Union ministers should go to Shaheen Bagh and get road opened: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal at a campaign in Gandhi Nagar, Monday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) Arvind Kejriwal at a campaign in Gandhi Nagar, Monday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

With BJP leaders speaking in unison and blaming the Delhi government over the anti-CAA agitation in Shaheen Bagh, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his Cabinet colleagues should visit the site, talk to the protesters and get the road opened instead of “holding press conferences”.

While Kejriwal has earlier stressed on the need to avoid causing inconvenience to the common people through the road blockade, he was more assertive on Monday, putting the ball squarely in the Centre’s court and making it clear that law and order in the national capital comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He made the remarks while responding to a question after the launch of an AAP campaign ahead of the February 8 Assembly polls.

Accusing the BJP of indulging in “dirty politics” over the issue, the CM said, “Aaj likh ke lelo, 8 tarikh tak raste nahi khulne wale, 9 ko khul jayenge (Take it in writing, the road won’t be opened till February 8 [polling day], but will be opened on February 9). The BJP does not want the Shaheen Bagh road to open at all,” he said, suggesting that the blockade is being deliberately allowed to continue to reap political dividends.

“Law and order comes under the jurisdiction of the BJP-led Union government. Why is the Centre not resolving the issue? Instead of addressing press conferences daily — I saw Ravi Shankar Prasad holding a press conference a while ago — itne main wo Shaheen Bagh ho aate (he could have visited Shaheen Bagh instead). Delhi’s law and order won’t improve through press conferences. It requires work; they should take lessons from us on work. We know how to work; they excel in holding press conferences and indulging in dirty politics.

“I appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad and all their top leaders — all of them should go to Shaheen Bagh, talk to them (the protesters) and get the road opened. People should not face any difficulties. They are saying they need permission from Kejriwal. I am giving you permission, get the road opened in an hour,” Kejriwal told reporters.

Earlier, he also referred to the traffic woes because of the blockade of the Kalindi Kunj Road between Delhi and Noida. As a result, the DND flyway has been witnessing traffic snarls every day, especially during rush hour.

“The kind of politics BJP is indulging in over the matter (Shaheen Bagh) is highly unfortunate. Many people are facing inconvenience due to the road blockade. Schools students are facing difficulties, ambulances are finding to difficult to navigate. People are having to spend two-and-a-half to three hours to cover a stretch which does not usually take more than 30-40 minutes. I have said repeatedly that in this country, every individual has the right to hold peaceful protests, but that should not pose difficulties for the common man,” the CM said.

Following a meeting with Lt-Governor Anil Baijal last week, a delegation of protesters had said they are going to provide alternate routes for school buses. Ambulances are allowed to pass through the barricades, with volunteers deployed to ensure that emergency vehicles are not stopped.

Towards the beginning of its poll campaign, the AAP had steadfastly refused to get drawn into debates on polarising issues such as nationalism or Ram Mandir. The party maintained that by doing so it was denying BJP the opportunity to play to its strengths. However, Shah’s references to Shaheen Bagh at several rallies have, in a way, forced Kejriwal to break his silence on the issue.

