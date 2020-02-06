Delhi polls: ‘I like Manoj Tiwari’s songs, he dances well,’ says Arvind Kejriwal

Manoj Tiwari featuring in his song ‘Rinkiya ke Papa’. (Video grab) Manoj Tiwari featuring in his song ‘Rinkiya ke Papa’. (Video grab)

Responding to Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s allegation that he insulted Purvanchalis by mocking his songs, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said he “likes” Tiwari’s videos and had no intention to mock him. Kejriwal also praised the Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician’s videos in which he “dances well”.

“I have not mocked Tiwari for his song ‘Rinkiya ke Papa’ and instead, I have praised him for singing good songs. I do not understand where is insulting and mocking in it. I listen to Tiwari’s songs. I like his videos. He dances well,” Kejriwal said in an interview to PTI.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener said wherever he goes, he asks people to listen to Tiwari’s songs and watch the videos of his songs and dance.

Kejriwal’s clarification comes days after he took a dig at Tiwari and referred to him as a “good singer” who rendered ‘Rinkiya ke Papa’.

Tiwari alleged that by mocking his songs Kejriwal insulted Purvanchalis and their culture. Purvanchalis are natives of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar living in Delhi, and they play a vital role in every election in the national capital.

“Purvanchalis will support the BJP in the Delhi elections because Kejriwal and his party have been ‘humiliating’ them and their culture,” Tiwari had told PTI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd