Delhi Assembly polls 2020: Rajnath allays CAA fears, invokes Anna Hazare

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday accused opposition parties of misleading people on the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

Addressing an election rally in Kondli, he said no one’s citizenship rights will be taken away under the CAA. “Some people are playing politics over CAA to get votes but we will not allow them to succeed. Our PM has said there has been no discussion over NRC but rumours are being made that NRC will be done and Muslims will be evicted,” he said.

Singh added that not a single person will be able to raise questions over the identity of Indian Muslims.

He also sought to link the free schemes announced by the AAP-led Delhi government ahead of the Assembly polls to the “integrity” of Delhiites, saying nobody can buy “self-respecting” people of this country by offering “a few coins”.

“They are saying they have given free water and electricity. But nobody can buy our integrity (imaan) with a few coins. People of India have self-respect,” said the senior BJP leader.

Hitting out at AAP at another rally in Trilokpuri, Singh said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has “failed miserably” to serve the people of Delhi in providing clean drinking water, sufficient number of buses for a smooth commute and free WiFi services to the youth.

Singh also accused Kejriwal of deceiving social activist Anna Hazare — with whom he participated in the 2011 anti-corruption movement — asking if “the man who deceived Hazare will not deceive the people of Delhi”.

“Someone should make promises which can be fulfilled… The BJP is the only party which fulfills its promises,” said the union minister.

Singh urged voters to decide carefully on who to vote for in the February 8 election.

On the NPR, he said: “I want to ask you if there should be a National Population Register or not. When it will be done, you will be asked where you live, what your address is, what your father’s name is… whatever you will say will be accepted.”

