Delhi polls 2020: Candidates unfamiliar, Karol Bagh residents say will vote for work

In the Karol Bagh Assembly constituency, the fight may be between Aam Aadmi Party’s Vishesh Ravi, BJP’s Yogesh Chandoliya and Congress’s Gourav, but for the public at large, votes will be cast for parties more than the individuals.

While both Ravi and Chandoliya are fairly well known in the constituency — the former being the incumbent MLA and the latter the standing committee chairperson of MCD — several voters The Indian Express spoke to were unable to name the candidates, especially Gourav. All three are residents of the Karol Bagh constituency.

Ravi’s candidature has been challenged by Chandoliya in the Delhi High Court for allegedly concealing his educational qualification in the affidavit.

An SC reserved constituency, Karol Bagh has around 1.77 lakh voters, of which 96,665 are male, 80,668 female and eight are from the transgender community. It is a mix of commercial and residential areas, with a sizeable population of Bengalis and Tamils in pockets. While there is general satisfaction with the work of the Delhi government in the last five years, there are complaints over roads and sanitation.

The Paharganj market, bustling with foreign tourists, falls in the Karol Bagh constituency. Dilip Kumar (57), a local shopkeeper, says AAP government’s work in making electricity and water free to an extent is commendable. “I don’t know the candidates, but I know they have done good work. Even buses have been made free for women, and the road in front of our shops has been repaired,” he said.

Karan (27) from Arambagh also lauded free bus travel for women as one of the biggest achievements. “They have also opened a mohalla clinic near our home, which has helped. Vishesh ji is very humble; you will always see him on foot, never in a car. Chandoliya ji is also popular, but when it comes to work I know which way to go. Congress is not to be seen anywhere,” he said.

At the Karol Bagh market too, the opinion appears to be the same. Gyan Chand (40), who runs a footwear shop, said: “The way they have reformed government schools is commendable. Our electricity bill which was around Rs 1,500 per month is now Rs 150 per month. They have also put up streetlights and laid sewage lines,” he said.

But in the Bengali-dominant area of Beadon Pura, the SC area of Raigar Pura and in jhuggis near Jhandewalan, opinions are more mixed. In these areas, lanes are narrow, potholed and rain water has collected.

Neelam Kumari (30) from Raigar Pura said, “I live here on rent, so I have not benefitted from the reduced electricity and water charges as I have to pay a fixed sum to the landlord. Roads are also dug up, and left like that for days,” she said.

Mohd Syedullah (40) from Beadon Pura said AAP had done work, but more needed to be done. “There is a curb on hooliganism in the area, and streetlights have been put, but the roads are still in a bad shape. Yet, compared to the previous governments, they have done more,” he said.

In jhuggis near Jhandewalan Mandir, people’s main grouse is of accommodation. “Our families have been staying here for over 40 years, but we are still living in jhuggis. They should have made home for us. We are hopeful that Vishesh ji will help us,” a resident said.

Roads are a concern for Congress’s Gourav too, who said he was focussing on door-to-door campaigns. “My first priority will be to fix roads which are dug up and left as it is.”

Ravi agreed roads in certain pockets were in bad condition. “That is the work of the MCD. They should he held accountable, but in places where it’s possible, I’m using MLA funds to get them fixed. As far as claims of lying in the affidavit is concerned, the RO would have not accepted my candidature if there was a problem,” he said.

