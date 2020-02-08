Kejriwal visits Hanuman temple: ‘Results will be in favour of people of Delhi’

CM Kejriwal along with his wife and daughter at the Hanuman Temple near Connaught Place, Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) CM Kejriwal along with his wife and daughter at the Hanuman Temple near Connaught Place, Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A man stood guarding a pair of black shoes, around which groups of men and women huddled purposefully. The crowd swelled as word got around. Around 4.15 pm on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came to visit the prachin Hanuman Mandir near Connaught Place.

“I took the blessings of Lord Hanuman and prayed for the development of Delhi and its people. Hanuman ji ne kaha, achha kam kar rahe ho. Issi tarah logon ki seva karte raho, phal mujh par chor do. I am hopeful that the results will be in the favour of people of Delhi. And whatever the results are, I will come to get his blessings again,” said Kejriwal, speaking to the media after performing puja with wife Sunita and daughter Harshita.

In response to a reporter referring to his recital of the Hanuman Chalisa during a TV show, Kejriwal replied: “I feel everyone will have a smile on their lips after paying obeisance to Lord Hanuman. In fact, everyone should recite the Hanuman Chalisa, it has a calming effect.”

On Thursday, Kejriwal had called BJP leaders “farzi Hindus” for questioning his intent behind reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.

While he was in the temple, people patiently waited outside to catch a glimpse of him.

“It is not everyday that one gets to see the Chief Minister. And when it’s someone whose work has impacted your life, you don’t want to miss the opportunity to greet him,” said Maya Singh, a resident of South Delhi’s Chhatarpur Enclave Phase I.

Asked about the AAP government’s policies that touched her life, she responded, with a smile: “Main Chhatarpur se bus mein aayi.” Last year, the AAP government had made bus rides free for women, which is one of the poll planks of the party in the February 8 election.

Even as the wait grew longer, the crowd remained hopeful. “Lautenge toh idhar se hi,” said Manju, pointing at the pair of shoes.

“I have my vote in Haryana. Par jinhone mahilayo ke liye itna kiya hai, unko ek baar dekhne ka mann toh hai,” she said, also referring to the free bus rides scheme and the installation of CCTV cameras — initiatives that figure prominently in the AAP’s list of “accomplishments” listed in its ‘Report Card’.

Among those gathered were naysayers too, including a trader from Paharganj. “Go around our area, you will find the roads all dug up. People get taken by freebies. We had voted for him for a good quality life, clean water. The quality of life has only gone down. Saare neta ek jaise hai,” he said.

Asked if he is a BJP supporter, he said: “Yes, I am a fan of Narendra Modi, but that is not the point.” He cited the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir among decisions that draw him towards the PM.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal headed out of the courtyard and security personnel announced that the CM has left the temple premises.

“Kya chale gaye? Jootein chor ke?” asked the man guarding his shoes, in a mildly panic-stricken voice. “Nahi wo pujari se milne gaye hain (no, he has gone to meet the priest),” said the official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.