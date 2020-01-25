Tajinder Bagga gets election notice over campaign song, says Kejriwal ‘scared of me’

Bagga has been given 48 hours to respond, failing which the “decision of the MCM will be final.” (Twitter/Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga) Bagga has been given 48 hours to respond, failing which the “decision of the MCM will be final.” (Twitter/Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga)

Election authorities have issued notice to BJP’s Hari Nagar constituency candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga over his campaign song ‘Bagga Bagga Har Jagah’. The notice, issued by the Hari Nagar Returning Officer (RO), asked Bagga to explain why expenditure on the song should not be added to his poll expenses.

Bagga has been given 48 hours to respond, failing which the “decision of the MCM will be final.”

Responding to the complaint, Bagga blamed the opposition for complaining against him.

“Complaints have been raised against me with the Election Commission. Kejriwal is scared of me. In the last four days, he has sent Sanjay Singh to Hari Nagar constituency 40 times. I am a common man. The one who is contesting against me has assets worth Rs 50 crore,” he tweeted.

मेरे खिलाफ चुनाव आयोग में शिकायते दी जा रही है, केजरीवाल जी मेरे से डर चुके है, संजय सिंह को पिछले 4 दिन में 40 बार हरि नगर विधानसभा भेजा जा चुका है , मैं आम आदमी हूँ, मेरे सामने जो केजरीवाल जी का प्रत्याशी है उसके पास 50 करोड़ की संपति है । — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 25, 2020

The viral video, uploaded on his Twitter handle, has more than 3,000 retweets and 12,000 likes.

“The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) of West Delhi district had sent an email raising suspicion of paid news in his campaign video song ‘Bagga Bagga Har Jagah’, following which the notice was sent,” a senior official told news agency PTI.

“We are waiting for his response to the notice. Once we receive that then we will decide the future course of action,” the official added.

