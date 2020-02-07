Delhi elections: Shaheen Bagh vs suvidha as campaign draws to a close

At the AAP office. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) At the AAP office. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Sitaram Kachchap, a resident of Priyadarshini colony in Kashmere Gate, is inclined towards the Aam Aadmi Party this time. Not out of love for the Delhi Chief Minister — Kachchap had voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections — but because Arvind Kejriwal has given many like him “suvidha (facilities)”. A roadside hawker, Kachchap adds that the AAP government protected the interests of street vendors.

Cut to Karawal Nagar, where Deepak Kumar, a grocery shop owner, is incensed at water and power “freebies” the Kejriwal government has given. He believes nobody wants “muft ka bijli-paani”, and argues that governments should instead be creating job opportunities to empower people to pay for services. Modi, he believes, is taking the “country in the right direction”.

His friend Sunny adds: “We are with BJP. Tum ekjut ho sakte ho, hum nahin? Hindu kyun Pandit, Thakur, pichade main bata rahe?” he says.

Not far away in Azadpur in Adarsh Nagar constituency, Taran Jaiswal, a property dealer, mentions the Shaheen Bagh protests with a taunt: “Do you need a visa to go to Shaheen Bagh? Because some media people need a visa; they were not allowed there. India main hi hai na.”

At city centres in Rohini, Janakpuri and Uttam Nagar, young shoppers are more guarded, but admit that their vote last year went to Modi.

As the high decibel campaign, both polarising as well as populist, for the Assembly elections winds down, the signal from the ground is that the BJP and the AAP will be confronting an interesting class divide, with the poor preferring to talk about “suvidha”, and hot button political issues centred around nationalism finding resonance among those one or two notches above in the economic ladder.

Ones from the lowest economic strata, who are rooting for AAP, acknowledge they had voted for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, and hope to do so again next time round. “Modi is doing a good job. But he will not come to save me when police harass us,” says an e-rickshaw driver in Mangolpuri.

“Upar Modi, neeche Kejriwal,” or similar sentiments could be heard from most of those at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

Muslim voters, too, don’t seem particularly divided, at least in seats where they are not the deciding factor. “The Congress is not in the competition here,” says Asif, a paneer supplier in Model Town, where the BJP has fielded Kapil Mishra, who had courted controversy by tweeting that the upcoming elections are a contest between India and Pakistan. “Congress is the third umpire. They are watching the match from the gallery,” quipped Asif’s friend.

With campaigning coming to an end Thursday, it has become increasingly clear that both AAP and BJP have managed to deftly and successfully set their respective agendas, but their narratives have not appealed across classes.

And interestingly, there is no sense of voter disillusionment among supporters of both parties. While Kejriwal’s supporters are not unhappy with Modi, they say the CM’s populist schemes are just more appealing in local elections. And both Modi and Kejriwal, they say, are agents of change.

