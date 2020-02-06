In Old Delhi, Priyanka comes armed with a report card of her own

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi with the party’s Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba and Ballimaran candidate Haroon Yusuf. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi with the party’s Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba and Ballimaran candidate Haroon Yusuf. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Congress AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party and compared the work done by them with the Congress’s performance in various sectors. At a public gathering in Chandni Chowk’s Matia Mahal, she blamed CM Arvind Kejriwal for taking credit for work done by former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit during her tenure.

Starting her speech with an apology for being late, she said, “I was stuck in traffic as no new roads have been constructed by BJP and AAP in the last five years. Had I taken the Metro introduced by Sheila ji, I would have reached here on time. Both BJP and AAP are publicity hungry… The model they follow is completely different from what Sheila ji used to follow,” she said.

She then read a ‘report card’ collated by the party on her request, and said the Congress started 36 new schools every year, while the AAP built six new schools in a year. The Congress built 10 colleges, while AAP stood at zero, she said. From health facilities to roads, she listed the work done by both parties, and requested voters to take a wise decision on February 8.

“Congress started four new universities, while AAP failed to build a single university. Twenty-one hospitals were constructed by the Congress in Delhi, AAP did not start a single one. The Congress added 22,000 new beds in hospitals, while they managed to add 3,000. During Congress rule, there were 602 mohalla clinics, which were then called medical dispensaries, AAP started only 190 new clinics. If we talk about roads, Congress constructed roads covering over 5,000 km while not a single new road was built in AAP’s regime. The Congress introduced 6,800 new buses, while only 3,800 buses were brought in by AAP. The fourth phase of the Delhi Metro has been lying pending, 78 flyovers were built by us and even the upcoming 12 flyovers were planned when Congress was in power. Regularisation of 1,500 unauthorised colonies was done by us. AAP failed to do anything for Lokpal and there was no audit on power companies, which was promised in the last polls,” she said.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rising unemployment, alleging that the development of the country has stalled as a result.

“Earlier, youth used to plan for a future while going to school and colleges. But today, students don’t know what will happen to them the next day. They are scared and Modi takes advantage of this fear. Modi doesn’t want the youth to be employed. Kyunki uski (Modi) rajneeti ka oxygen berozgaari hai,” said Rahul, adding that both Kejriwal and Modi can spread lies for hours without consuming food and water.

Taking on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rahul exhorted people not to listen to his speeches. “Unme itna kachra hai ki aap suno hi matt. Itna gand nikalta hai us aadmi ke muh se, usse aap suno hi matt (His speeches are full of trash, you should avoid listening to him),” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.