‘Button toh pyar se hi dabega’: Kishor’s retort to Amit Shah over Shaheen Bagh remark

JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor Monday took a veiled swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the latter appealed the Delhiites to choose the lotus symbol on voting day so that protesters at Shaheen Bagh have to leave the place.

“8 February ko Delhi me EVM ka button toh pyar se hi dabega. Zor ka jhatka dheere se lagna chahiye taki aapsi bhaichara aur sauhard khatare me na pade. (EVM buttons will be pressed with just love in Delhi on February 8. It should be a mild current, though, so brotherhood and friendship is not endangered),” Kishor tweeted.

8 फ़रवरी को दिल्ली में EVM का बटन तो प्यार से ही दबेगा। ज़ोर का झटका धीरे से लगना चाहिए ताकि आपसी भाईचारा और सौहार्द ख़तरे में ना पड़े। Justice, Liberty, Equality & Fraternity 🇮🇳 — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 27, 2020

His tweet came two days after Shah, while addressing a gathering of the BJP’s social media volunteers at an event called ‘Jeet Ki Goonj’ at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, said, “February 8 ke subah parivar ke saath, 10 baje se pehle kamal ke nishaan par button dabainge?… Aur mitron, itni zor se dabana woh button ki current se hi sham ko woh Shaheen Bagh waale uth kar chale jaayein (On the morning of February 8, will you, along with your family, press the lotus symbol before 10 am… and friends, press the button so hard that its current forces the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to leave the place by evening).”

Shaheen bagh has been the centre of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) since December 15.

While Congress has supported the protests, the AAP has stayed away from the site, even though Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said he stands with the protesters. The BJP has criticised the protesters and several leaders have called for their removal.

