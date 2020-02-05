Delhi polls: BJP MP Parvesh Verma gets EC ban for ‘terrorist’ remark against Kejriwal

Parvesh Singh Varma held a placard outside the Parliament premises, earlier in the day, which read, “Arvind Kejriwal wants to instigate riots in Delhi”. (PTI photo) Parvesh Singh Varma held a placard outside the Parliament premises, earlier in the day, which read, “Arvind Kejriwal wants to instigate riots in Delhi”. (PTI photo)

The Election Commission Wednesday slapped a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma for his “terrorist” remark against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Singh had made the remark during an interview with CNN TV18 channel. While he had denied the allegations against him, Singh had said that the video did not reflect the correct picture.

The polling body, however, said it was of the considered view that Singh made vitriolic aspersions against Kejriwal, which violate the provisions of clause (2) of Part-1 of the Model Code of Conduct.

This is the second time that Singh, the MP from West Delhi, has been penalised by the polling body. Earlier, Singh was barred from campaigning for 96 hours after he told news agency ANI that protesters at Shaheen Bagh will “enter your homes and rape your sisters and daughters”.

#WATCH: BJP MP Parvesh Verma says, “…Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think & take a decision. They’ll enter your houses, rape your sisters&daughters, kill them. There’s time today, Modi ji & Amit Shah won’t come to save you tomorrow…” pic.twitter.com/1G801z5ZbM — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

The EC, under the Article 324 of the Constitution, barred Singh from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews, public utterance in media (electronic, print, social media) in connection with the Delhi Assembly elections for a period of 24 hours starting 6.00 pm on 5th February 2020.

Singh also held a placard outside the Parliament premises, earlier in the day, which read, “Arvind Kejriwal wants to instigate riots in Delhi”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd