Delhi elections: Congress manifesto promises resolution against CAA, free electricity up to 300 units

Congress launched its manifesto on Sunday. Congress launched its manifesto on Sunday.

With less than a week left for the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress Sunday released its manifesto in which it promised to move Supreme Court on the Citizenship Bill and introduce a resolution against it in the Delhi Assembly.

Calling the Act against the basic spirit of the Constitution, the manifesto read, “By February 21, 2020, INC government will go to the apex court and challenge the constitutional validity of CAA under Article 131. In the very first Assembly session, the INC shall pass a resolution in the Delhi Assembly demanding the Centre to drop the Citizenship Amendment Act brought by the BJP.”

Some Opposition ruled states, including Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Punjab, have passed a resolution against the CAA in state Assemblies. The Chhattisgarh Cabinet has also decided to move a resolution against the new citizenship law in the upcoming budget session of the Assembly.

Presenting the manifesto, Delhi Congress unit chief Subhash Chopra said the party will provide free electricity up to 300 unit per month.

The Congress also promised to launch Yuva Swabhiman Yojana, an unemployment allowance scheme where graduate youth will get Rs 5,000 per month while post-graduate youth will get Rs 7,500 per month.

The manifesto also committed to spend 25 per cent budget each year on fighting pollution and improving transport facilities. The party, if voted to power, will open 100 Indira Canteens to provide subsidised meals at Rs 15, the manifesto said.

