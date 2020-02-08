Delhi elections: Of 12,000 complaints, EC solved 11,000 within 100 minutes or less

The cVigil app was launched in 2018 by the Election Commission (EC) during assembly elections, as a “fast-track complaint reception and redressal system”. (Representational Image) The cVigil app was launched in 2018 by the Election Commission (EC) during assembly elections, as a “fast-track complaint reception and redressal system”. (Representational Image)

During the course of campaigning for the Assembly elections, the Delhi CEO office received over 12,000 complaints of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation on the cVigil app, of which 11,000 were resolved within the stipulated 100 minutes.

Data accessed by The Indian Express shows that in almost all districts of Delhi, barring North West and South West, the percentage of cases solved within 100 minutes is over 90%. In Central district, the figure is 99% while South West recorded 87%, the lowest.

The cVigil app was launched in 2018 by the Election Commission (EC) during assembly elections, as a “fast-track complaint reception and redressal system”.

“The intent was to make citizens part of the election process. After downloading the app, users can click a photo or video of anything that they think is an MCC violation — from banners or hoardings to communal speeches. There are 16 categories from which they can select,” said OSD (IT) Vikas Ahlawat.

“When they submit a complaint, the geo coordinates go to the relevant district. The DEO then has to take a call within five minutes on which assembly constituency it pertains to, and the complaint is directed to the Flying Squad Team (FST) of that constituency, which then goes to the spot to check. From beginning to end, the ideal time is 100 minutes,” he said, adding that at any stage, the complaint can be discarded if not found genuine.

Ahlawat said maximum complaints they received were regarding hoardings or posters put up without permission.

Incidentally, the Central district also saw the maximum number of complaints. Of the 3,483 cases it acted upon, 3,464 were resolved within 100 minutes. A majority of these — 2,146 — came from Burari.

The South district received the fewest cases (117), of which 109 were resolved within 100 minutes.

“One of the interesting cases we dealt with was in Kirari, when a complaint had been received from a citizen of religious or communal messages. The FST reached the spot and disbursed the mob. This took only 8:38 minutes to redress,” he said.

Similarly in Patparganj, someone had reported the use of speakers beyond permitted time, and the FST stopped the use of speakers.

