In complex capital landscape, vote for AAP may not mean disagreement with BJP

As the BJP and AAP battled it out over the past month, on ground zero, many voters perceived both parties as complementary and not antithetical to each other. And for many, a vote for AAP doesn’t mean disagreement with the BJP’s stand against protests at Shaheen Bagh, highlighted in speech after speech by Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the past two weeks, Shah has addressed 39 public meetings in different constituencies, making speeches with targeted attacks on the anti-CAA protest in the locality. Each of his speeches have begun with accusing AAP of not fulfilling its promises — construction of schools, CCTV cameras, new roads, free WiFi and new DTC buses.

Then comes the accusation that both AAP and Congress have shied away from backing strong decisions because of “vote bank politics” — abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, attacks at Uri and Balakot, and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. However, the centrepiece of his offensive against both AAP and Congress has been the claim that they are supporting protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

But the lack of a BJP chief ministerial face and appeals for votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeds into a refrain echoed by many voters in different parts of Delhi — that while Modi should lead the county at the Centre, Arvind Kejriwal should be the state’s chief minister.

“Modi desh ke liye zaroori hai (Modi is necessary for the country). He has strengthened the country and worked a lot for national security… AAP has the correct planks — of giving essential services such as electricity and water to people. Both have their own roles at their own levels,” said Hari Singh, a shop-owner at Sarojini Nagar market.

“Modi desh ke liye badhiya hai, Kejriwal Dilli ke liye,” said Ajay Gupta, a resident at Shastri Nagar.

A similar sentiment had been seen during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well. At that time, many voters had said they were happy with the work done by the AAP government, particularly with regard to electricity, water, schools and mohalla clinics, but most added that they would vote for the BJP at the Centre, and the AAP in Delhi. “Desh ke hit mein Modi achha kaam kar raha hai,” was a commonly heard phrase at the time.

On Shaheen Bagh, Bhaar Pal, a resident of Mandawali, said: “It (the sit-in) is a matter of concern, but I won’t choose my MLA or Chief Minister on this… we are ordinary people and will vote for those who will make our everyday lives easier and who have worked.”

At a public meeting by Shah in Pitampura, a group of young men had joined in eagerly to hear his speech.

They cheered him on and shouted along as he began his address by saying, “Itna zor se bolo ki Shaheen Bagh mein baithne waale tak pahunche — ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.” But when he began criticising the AAP government and asking “Kya Kejriwal ne paanch saal mein kuch kiya hai?”, they muttered to each other, “Haan, kiya toh hai”.

