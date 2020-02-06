Delhi elections: Kejriwal gone from auto, not from heart, says driver challaned Rs 20,000

Rajaul Haq lives in a one-room house in Khadda Colony with his wife and three children. (Express Photo) Rajaul Haq lives in a one-room house in Khadda Colony with his wife and three children. (Express Photo)

“Kejriwal Mera Hero, Mera Bijli Ka Bill Zero” — Rajaul Haq (31) wore his heart on the back of his autorickshaw till January 15. The declaration is now buried under a thick coat of yellow paint. “They have erased the words, but they are etched in my heart,” said Haq, dusting off his autorickshaw as part of his morning ritual at Khadda Colony in South Delhi’s Badarpur.

The fan of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is among several auto drivers in Delhi who have been penalised Rs 300-Rs 20,000 for displaying “political advertisements” on their vehicles, after the Model Code of Conduct came into force on January 6.

Haq was fined Rs 20,000 at Jasola village — Rs 10,000 each on the owner and driver. Unfortunately for him, he is both, just not on paper. But his plea to traffic police that the vehicle is registered in someone else’s name but he is the actual owner did not cut much ice. “I recently bought the auto from Vikas bhai. How can I be charged twice?” said Haq, who moved High Court over the challan.

Traffic police invoked section 66 (1)/192 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which provides for penalties for violating permit conditions.

Haq, who is from Bihar, said the AAP did not pay for the display: “This was my way to appreciate Kejriwal’s work.”

Haq shares a one-room house with his wife and three children. “Why are only the poor harassed for earning their livelihood with honesty? My savings don’t exceed Rs 10,000. With this budget, I now have to juggle between the auto installment, penalty, food and education,” he said.

The HC is scheduled to hear a clutch of petitions against such penalties on March 3. “I hope the court will look into our plight and pass an order in our favour,” said Haq.

Around 8 km away at a tea stall in Jasola, a group of auto drivers discussed the Assembly polls. Asked if any of them have been fined for displaying political advertisements, some nodded in agreement.

One rushes to fetch a sheaf of papers containing at least 15 challans issued for the same offence on January 14-15, most of them under section 66(1)/192 of the MV Act.

All are unanimous in the declaration that this is a “political conspiracy” to hound them. Rajesh (27), who has been issued a Rs 10,000 penalty and is both the owner and driver of his auto, claimed police had them believe that the fine would not cross Rs 300. “We were taken in. Later, I got a message saying I have to pay Rs 10,000. How is that even possible?”

An auto driver said at least 20 people faced the crackdown, around January 14-15.

Rajesh’s lawyer Nitin Gupta said police and enforcement directorate of the transport department have violated the Delhi government’s guidelines issued in 2015. These norms state that all public vehicles can display political advertisements. He also questioned if the display can be called an advertisement as there was no exchange of money between his client and a political party.

Police said the drivers of the commercial vehicles — auto-rickshaw, taxi and others (including e-rickshaws) — were informed about the Model Code of Conduct ahead of elections. “People know that it’s not allowed. They still take the posters and the ads for some money,” said a senior police officer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.