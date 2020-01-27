Not right to insult people of Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal during Republic Day celebrations, Sunday. Kejriwal during Republic Day celebrations, Sunday.

Taking on Home Minister Amit Shah, who has held 17 rallies and roadshows in 45 days in Delhi as part of BJP’s Assembly poll campaign, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said it was not right to insult people of the capital on a daily basis.

In a video message, Kejriwal said: “In the last five years, the people of Delhi have worked very hard to improve our city. Two crore people of Delhi got together to fix our schools, hospitals, electricity and water supply. But Amit Shah comes daily and makes fun of the hard work of the people of Delhi in the last five years.”

You can come and pull my ears if we don’t make Delhi world-class: Amit Shah

During his rallies, Shah has accused the AAP of failing to improve the standards of education and health in the city. He also criticised the government over its project to install CCTV cameras across the city.

“A few days ago, Amit Shah said that no CCTV cameras were installed in Delhi. The next day, people sent him a CCTV recording of his own speech… Instead of making fun of the people of Delhi, it would have been better if your central government had also installed some cameras in Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

Several BJP MPs have also hit out at AAP for providing 200 units of electricity and 20 kilolitres of water free to all residents of Delhi.

Addressing the allegation that he was trying to buy people’s support, Kejriwal said: “Your people are saying that the people of Delhi are ‘bikau’ because they get free electricity, free water, free bus service, free schools, hospitals. Because of the policies of the Centre, there is so much inflation in the country that it has become difficult for a common man to survive. So if the government of Delhi made people’s electricity, water free to give them some respite from inflation, does it make the people of Delhi ‘bikau’?,” he said.

The CM also brought up the issue of Delhi’s share in taxes, which he has raised several times over the past five years.

“In the last five years, Delhiites paid a lot of tax for the development of Delhi. On the one hand, the central government is finding it tough to meet its targets for collection of income tax, but on the other, the people of Delhi have contributed their fair share. Our tax collection has doubled in five years from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore. The people of Delhi have contributed their hard-earned money by paying taxes towards improving Delhi. But you come every day and mock their hard work,” he said.

“The people of Delhi have given you the responsibility for Delhi Police, MCD and DDA. Tell me what work have you done in these departments? You should tell people about your work. Why do you make fun of the people of Delhi every day?” he said.

The BJP and Shah had also raised the issue of performance of school children in exams. Hitting out at Shah, Kejriwal said: “This year, Delhi government schools had a pass percentage of 96%… Other states of the country have results in the range of 40% to 50%.” He also said close to 400 children have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) over the past five years: “Now, the children of poor people are also becoming engineers, doctors and lawyers. Yet you came here and made fun of their hard work. This is not right,” said the AAP chief.

