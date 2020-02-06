Feb 11 results will come as a shock to everyone: Amit Shah

Amit Shah and Gambhir at East Delhi’s Kondli. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Amit Shah and Gambhir at East Delhi’s Kondli. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday termed the February 8 Delhi elections a contest between two “ideologies”, and asserted that the poll results will come as a shock to everyone. “This election is related to the security of the country and Delhi. This is an election between two ideologies, and I am waiting to see which ideology people of Kondli are associated with,” he said.

In an election meeting in East Delhi’s Kondli, Shah kept up his attack on the ruling AAP as well as the Congress, saying that they opposed the BJP on issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act, Ram Temple and abrogation of Article 370 because of the fear of their “vote bank”.

“Are you their vote bank?” he asked the crowd, to which they replied: “No”. “Who is their vote bank?” he asked the gathering, which shouted back: “Shaheen Bagh”.

Shah urged people to vote along with their families before 10.30 am on February 8 to make Delhi and the country safe.

“I know your decision, the results on February 11 will shock everyone,” he said.

Shah has been spearheading BJP’s Delhi election campaign with a whirlwind series of meetings and roadshows. “Delhi elections are not a contest between two parties, you have to choose between two ideologies — Rahul Baba, Kejriwal and company, who support Shaheen Bagh (protest), or Modi, who is safeguarding the country.”

Shah also attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling him “number one liar” and alleging his government failed to fulfill its promises of installing 15 lakh CCTV cameras, procuring 5,000 DTC buses, opening 1,000 schools, regularising temporary workers and providing free WiFi facility.

Shah promised to grant prosecution sanction against JNU sedition case accused Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid, as well as against JNU PhD student Sharjeel Imam, within one hour of BJP forming the government in Delhi.

“As soon as Sharjeel’s statement came to light, Kejriwal tweeted asking for his arrest. I said that for the first time, Kejriwal is talking about patriotism. I immediately got him arrested and he was put behind bars.

“But now that prosecution sanction is needed against Kanhaiya, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel, he (Kejriwal) has not given permission,” Shah said. “My throat has run dry asking him if he will give permission or not.”

He also assured that the Centre’s health scheme, Ayushman Bharat, will be implemented soon after his party forms the government in Delhi.

The Home Minister ended his speech with his trademark appeal: “Press the EVM button on February 8 in Kondli with such anger that its current shocks Shaheen Bagh.”

