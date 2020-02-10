Delhi elections: Congress MP says party may have made a pact with AAP

Tulsi said Congress might win a seat or two in Muslim- dominated constituencies. Tulsi said Congress might win a seat or two in Muslim- dominated constituencies.

A day after the exit polls predicted a massive victory for Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi polls, Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP K T S Tulsi said his party may have deliberately conceded ground to AAP so that votes are not split three ways in the capital. Tulsi said Congress might win a seat or two in Muslim- dominated constituencies.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “I don’t have any personal information but based on media reports, it seems a few Congress candidates analysed the results a day before polling and made a secret pact with AAP over switching the votes. The candidates might have thought even if they received 10,000 votes, it may benefit BJP at the end.” The statement comes two days before the counting of votes on February 11.

“All this would have been done discreetly so no one comes to know about it. The situation may have been beneficial for those who were sure of not winning in their constituencies,” he added.

On Congress’s performance, he said the party might be able to win on some Muslim dominated seats. “Leaders like Alka Lamba (Chandni Chowk), Haroon Yusuf (Ballimaran) and Arvinder Singh Lovely (Gandhi Nagar) might win in their respective constituencies. Alka seems to have an edge over her competitors, similarly Haroon and Lovely are popular faces on the ground,” he added.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also backed the AAP and told reporters that victory for the party in Delhi polls “will be a win for the agenda of development.” He also claimed the communal agenda of BJP will come to an end if the party loses the elections.

Responding to Tulsi’s comments, a senior AAP leader said he was mistaken. “Congress will barely get 2% of the vote share. They have no presence on the ground. It is ridiculous to say that AAP candidates had a pact with their candidates,” the leader said.

