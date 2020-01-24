Delhi assembly elections: 6 former DU presidents in poll fray

BJP’s Anil Jha will contest from Kirari BJP’s Anil Jha will contest from Kirari

The upcoming Delhi Assembly polls will see several former student leaders in the electoral fray. While the BJP has fielded Ashish Sood, Anil Jha and Rekha Gupta, the Congress has put forward Rocky Tuseed, Alka Lamba and Neetu Verma Soin. A common thread among these names is that they have held the mantle of the DU students’ union president at different points of time.

Tuseed (25), former DUSU president (2017-2018) and an active member of NSUI, has been fielded by the Congress from Rajinder Nagar.

Jha, who is contesting from Kirari constituency, believes that being a part of student politics builds a foundation for the future political career of a candidate.

A former member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Jha was DUSU president in 1997-98 and an active member of ABVP. “I have been active since my college days. People in Delhi know me and the work I have done,” he said.

Similarly, Soin, who won DUSU polls between 1999-2002, said choosing young leaders will help change the face of politics.

Lamba, who is contesting from Chandni Chowk, was a member of the Congress for 20 years. She quit the party in 2013 and became a member of the AAP. She is a former president of NSUI and was the president of DUSU in 1995.

