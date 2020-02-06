Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 LIVE: Parties prepare for final pitch on last day of campaign

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold roadshows across Delhi today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold roadshows across Delhi today.

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP and Congress on Thursday is set to make a last pitch for votes as campaigning for the Delhi Assembly Elections, scheduled for February 8, will conclude today. Union minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda are expected to hold roadshows across the national capital.

Under attack from the top BJP leadership, which has questioned his patriotism, called him a terrorist and linked him to Pakistan, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that “the time has come” for people to “choose what patriotism is”, and that “21st Century India cannot be a product of hatred among people”. In an interview with The Indian Express, the AAP chief said: “Is educating children patriotism (deshbhakti) or is it stressing on the Hindu-Muslim debate? Is providing affordable healthcare patriotism or is it Hindu-Muslim? Is improving electricity, water and roads patriotism or is it instigating riots and abusing?”

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh for calling the chief minister a “terrorist” in an interview. He had earlier been banned him for 96 hours for making the statement that Shaheen Bagh protesters could “enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, and kill them”.