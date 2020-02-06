Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 LIVE: Parties prepare for final pitch on last day of campaign

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP and Congress on Thursday is set to make a last pitch for votes as campaigning for the Delhi Assembly Elections, scheduled for February 8, will conclude today. Union minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda are expected to hold roadshows across the national capital.
Under attack from the top BJP leadership, which has questioned his patriotism, called him a terrorist and linked him to Pakistan, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that “the time has come” for people to “choose what patriotism is”, and that “21st Century India cannot be a product of hatred among people”. In an interview with The Indian Express, the AAP chief said: “Is educating children patriotism (deshbhakti) or is it stressing on the Hindu-Muslim debate? Is providing affordable healthcare patriotism or is it Hindu-Muslim? Is improving electricity, water and roads patriotism or is it instigating riots and abusing?”
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh for calling the chief minister a “terrorist” in an interview. He had earlier been banned him for 96 hours for making the statement that Shaheen Bagh protesters could “enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, and kill them”.
Through a video released by the AAP on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the citizens to press the "broom" symbol on February 8. "I request you to vote for the broom this time. You cannot deny that schools were earlier in horrible conditions. In 70 years, this is for the first time that schools have been given importance. In the last five years, it was my party which reduced the school fees. I was the one who reduced your electricity bills. Had there been a Congress or BJP government in the national capital, you would have to pay a lot for electricity. I was the one who made bus rides free for the women to help fulfill their dreams. I ws by your side in the last 5 years, and trust me, I will be by your side in the next five years as well," he said in the video.
Besides Patra, the Election Commission also imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh for calling the chief minister a “terrorist” in an interview. He had earlier been banned him for 96 hours for making the statement that Shaheen Bagh protesters could “enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, and kill them”. The ban on Singh came into effect at 6 pm Wednesday, which means he is effectively banned for the rest of the campaign.
On Wednesday, the Election Commission issued a notice to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra over his comments on Kashmir during a TV show on News 18 India. Patra had said that attempts were being made to "down" Hindus in India. Prima facie, the EC said, his remarks have potential to disturb communal harmony. The poll body has sought his response by 5 pm on Thursday.
