Monday, January 27, 2020
Delhi Assembly elections 2020 LIVE: Why is Kejriwal supporting those who are trying to break India, asks JP Nadda

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 27, 2020 11:21:23 am
j p nadda, amit shah, kanhaiya kumar, umar khalid, jnu sedition case, Delhi elections, delhi assembly polls, delhi election campaigning, delhi news, delhi aap, arvind kejriwal, kejriwal roadshow, delhi elections 2020 BJP president J P Nadda (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “supporting those who want to break India” while referring to Umar Khalid and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda raised the issue of the AAP government not giving police permission to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others for allegedly leading a procession and supporting the seditious slogans raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016. He also asked Kejriwal “whether acting against anti-nationals would hurt his vote bank”

In its campaign for the February 8 assembly polls in the national capital, the BJP has often raised the issue of the AAP government so far not granting the Delhi Police its nod to prosecute the accused in the case of raising seditious slogans in the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Live Blog

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold road shows in Delhi today. Click below to follow LIVE updates

Highlights

    arvind kejriwal, amit shah, delhi cm delhi election, delhi assembly elections, election rallies, delhi news, delhi education, indian express Ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a master of making false promises.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda will hold three public rallies in Delhi today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold roadshows at Narela, Bawana and Gandhi Nagar.

    Blaming the CM for “spreading lies”, Shah Sunday alleged that none of the poll promises made by the AAP government have been fulfilled in the last five years. He also took a dig at the government for not installing enough CCTVs across the capital.

    Shah’s speech on Sunday started with Shaheen Bagh — the site of an anti-CAA protest led by women that has been raging for over a month —and ended with the same. At another event on Saturday, Shah had said there should be “no Shaheen Bagh” in Delhi. “Button Babarpur se dabna chahiye lekin uska current Shaheen Bagh tak jaana chahiye,” he said.

    Taking on Home Minister Amit Shah, who has held 17 rallies and roadshows in 45 days in Delhi as part of BJP’s Assembly poll campaign, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said it was not right to insult people of the capital on a daily basis.

    In a video message, Kejriwal said: “In the last five years, the people of Delhi have worked very hard to improve our city. Two crore people of Delhi got together to fix our schools, hospitals, electricity and water supply. But Amit Shah comes daily and makes fun of the hard work of the people of Delhi in the last five years.

