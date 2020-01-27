Delhi Assembly elections 2020 LIVE: Why is Kejriwal supporting those who are trying to break India, asks JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “supporting those who want to break India” while referring to Umar Khalid and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar.
Taking to Twitter, Nadda raised the issue of the AAP government not giving police permission to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others for allegedly leading a procession and supporting the seditious slogans raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016. He also asked Kejriwal “whether acting against anti-nationals would hurt his vote bank”
Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and other anti-India forces raised seditious slogans like ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ in JNU. They were threatening to violate India’s sovereignty. Law enforcement agencies moved in, investigated the matter and in Jan 2019 were ready to file chargesheet.
— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 27, 2020
In its campaign for the February 8 assembly polls in the national capital, the BJP has often raised the issue of the AAP government so far not granting the Delhi Police its nod to prosecute the accused in the case of raising seditious slogans in the Jawaharlal Nehru University.
