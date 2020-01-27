Delhi Assembly elections 2020 LIVE: Why is Kejriwal supporting those who are trying to break India, asks JP Nadda

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a master of making false promises.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda will hold three public rallies in Delhi today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold roadshows at Narela, Bawana and Gandhi Nagar.

Blaming the CM for “spreading lies”, Shah Sunday alleged that none of the poll promises made by the AAP government have been fulfilled in the last five years. He also took a dig at the government for not installing enough CCTVs across the capital.

Shah’s speech on Sunday started with Shaheen Bagh — the site of an anti-CAA protest led by women that has been raging for over a month —and ended with the same. At another event on Saturday, Shah had said there should be “no Shaheen Bagh” in Delhi. “Button Babarpur se dabna chahiye lekin uska current Shaheen Bagh tak jaana chahiye,” he said.

Taking on Home Minister Amit Shah, who has held 17 rallies and roadshows in 45 days in Delhi as part of BJP’s Assembly poll campaign, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said it was not right to insult people of the capital on a daily basis.

In a video message, Kejriwal said: “In the last five years, the people of Delhi have worked very hard to improve our city. Two crore people of Delhi got together to fix our schools, hospitals, electricity and water supply. But Amit Shah comes daily and makes fun of the hard work of the people of Delhi in the last five years.