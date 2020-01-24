EC slaps notice on BJP candidate Kapil Mishra for likening Delhi polls to India vs Pakistan fight

Kapil Mishra at Delhi Vidhan Sabha. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) Kapil Mishra at Delhi Vidhan Sabha. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

The Election Commission has sent a showcause notice to BJP’s Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra over his remark that the Delhi polls will be a contest between India and Pakistan – a reference to those who oppose the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Mishra said, “Pakistan has made its entry in Shaheen Bagh. Many mini Pakistans are being formed in Delhi. Indian law is not being followed in Shaheen Bagh, Chandbagh, Indralok. Pakistani rioters have taken over Delhi’s roads.”

𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶 8 फरवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हिंदुस्तान और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला होगा — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020

Citing violation of clause 1(1) of the Model Code of Conduct and Section 123(3A) of Representation of People Act, 1951, the Returning Officer asked Mishra to reply to the notice explaining why no action should be taken against him by 12.30 pm today. “In case you failed to give the reply or your reply is unsatisfactory, action against you will be taken without any further notice to you,” the notice said.

Mishra, however, stood by his remarks. “I don’t think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement,” ANI quoted him as saying.

“Roads are encroached upon in Shaheen Bagh, people aren’t being allowed to go to schools, offices, hospitals, inciting slogans are being raised. The shamelessness with which Manish Sisodia said he stands with Shaheen Bagh means that this is a political movement,” he added.

The EC’s Model Code of Conduct states, “No party or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic.”

