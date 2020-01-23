Delhi Assembly polls 2020: Kapil Mishra says ‘India v Pakistan’ on February 8

Kapil Mishra, who switched from Aam Aadmi Party to the BJP, will contest from Model Town. (File) Kapil Mishra, who switched from Aam Aadmi Party to the BJP, will contest from Model Town. (File)

BJP candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra on Thursday termed Delhi Assembly elections as a contest between “India vs Pakistan”.

In an apparent reference to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mishra tweeted, “There will be contest between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi on February 8.” Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮

𝘃𝘀

𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻 8𝘁𝗵 𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆

𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶 8 फरवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हिंदुस्तान और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला होगा — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020

Last year in August, Mishra lost his Assembly membership and was disqualified as AAP MLA from Karawal Nagar for having campaigned for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Mishra had a fallout with AAP’s top leadership after he was dropped from the Delhi Cabinet in May 2017 for alleged non-performance. Mishra is the first MLA to be disqualified since the Delhi Legislative Assembly came into being in 1993.

After his disqualification, Mishra had said he was ready to “sacrifice” the post of an MLA, “not just once, but a hundred times” to campaign for Modi. “In Assembly polls, I will run a campaign for all 70 seats to Modi. The way this case has been heard is a mockery of Assembly proceedings. I will move court against this illegal order,” he said.

For the Delhi polls, the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat and his deputy Manish Sisodia from the Patparganj seat. The BJP has fielded state Yuva Morcha President Sunil Yadav from the New Delhi constituency against Kejriwal. While Congress will be contesting in 66 seats leaving the rest for its allies.

