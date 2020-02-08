Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Officials carry EVMs to the strong room on the eve of Delhi polls at Akshardham in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Officials carry EVMs to the strong room on the eve of Delhi polls at Akshardham in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

How to Vote in #India: Voting for the single-phase Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 began at 8 am on Saturday across 70 constituencies. Voting will end at 6 pm.

There are 13,750 polling booths across the national capital, and at least 40,000 Delhi Police personnel, 19,000 home guards, and 190 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across the city. Further, there is checking drives, flying squads and patrolling on boats in the Yamuna.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

How to vote in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020?

You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Voters can find information on polling booths, contesting candidates, election dates and timings, identity cards and electronic voting machines (EVM).

How to vote: What is the voting process at polling booth?

# The polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof.

# The official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A).

# You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth.

# Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound.

# Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box.

# You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don’t like any candidate; it’s the last button on the EVM.

# For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/

# Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Voting for the polls began at 8 am on Saturday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Voting for the polls began at 8 am on Saturday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

How to vote: How to check your name on voter list

# Logging on to electoralsearch.in

# Calling the Voter Helpline 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)

SMS space to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card). Example – If your EPIC is 12345678 then sms ECI 12345678 to 1950

# Download Voter Helpline App

Delhi Elections 2020: How to find your polling booth

# Voters can go to electoralsearch.in or use Voter Helpline App to find their polling booth

# Voters can call the Voter Helpline, the number is 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)

# For Polling station location SMS space to 1950

How to use EVM in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020?

EVM stands for Electronic Voting Machine and VVPAT stands for Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). Click to see video for how to vote using EVM VVPAT

What can serve as identity proof while voting?

# EPIC (Voter ID card)

# Passport

# Driving License

# Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies

# Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

# PAN Card

# Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

# MNREGA Job Card (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee)

# Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

# Pension document with photograph

# Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

# Aadhaar Card

What will Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 results be declared?

Delhi votes in a single phase on February 8, 2020. The results will be announced on February 11, 2020.

Where can I report any violation of Model Code of Conduct?

You can lodge MCC violation related cases through the c-VIGIL Mobile App which allows every citizen within the election boundaries to report the Model Code of Conduct/Expenditure Violations by taking photo/audio/video through their mobile phones.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd