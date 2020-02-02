Delhi Assembly elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Congress releases manifesto, promises to bring resolution against CAA

Delhi Assembly election 2020 LIVE Updates: The Congress released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections on Sunday. The manifesto, which covers all major sectors such as healthcare and education, also promises to bring a resolution against the amended Citizenship Act in the Delhi Assembly if the Congress comes to power.
The BJP had released its manifesto on January 31 in which it has promised to good quality flour for poor at Rs 2 per kg and clean drinking water for every household. The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, has released a 10 point manifesto promising to provide clean drinking water, checking pollution among other issues.
As campaigning for the Delhi Assembly election enters the last leg, the BJP has fielded its heavyweights including Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who are slated to address public meetings in the national capital on Sunday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be accompanying Nadda and Shah at one of the public meetings today. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address roadshows at Kirari, Mundka, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, and Rithala.
Highlights
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow at Kirari constituency on Sunday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, was “providing biryani to those sitting at Shaheen Bagh”.
“What kind of slogans are they raising — azadi, azadi? What kind of azadi do you want,” he said, speaking at an election rally in Rohini.
“Earlier, stone pelters would take money from Pakistan and damage public property (in Kashmir). Kejriwal’s party and Congress used to support them. But that stopped after scrapping of its special status (abrogation of Article 370). Similarly, Pakistani terrorists are being sent to hell by our soldiers. Congress and people like Kejriwal used to feed them biryani, but we feed them bullets,” he said in Narela. “Understand their mentality towards the country, where they want to take it.” Read more