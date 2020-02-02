Delhi Assembly elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Congress releases manifesto, promises to bring resolution against CAA

Congress launched its manifesto on Sunday. Congress launched its manifesto on Sunday.

Delhi Assembly election 2020 LIVE Updates: The Congress released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections on Sunday. The manifesto, which covers all major sectors such as healthcare and education, also promises to bring a resolution against the amended Citizenship Act in the Delhi Assembly if the Congress comes to power.

The BJP had released its manifesto on January 31 in which it has promised to good quality flour for poor at Rs 2 per kg and clean drinking water for every household. The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, has released a 10 point manifesto promising to provide clean drinking water, checking pollution among other issues.

As campaigning for the Delhi Assembly election enters the last leg, the BJP has fielded its heavyweights including Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who are slated to address public meetings in the national capital on Sunday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be accompanying Nadda and Shah at one of the public meetings today. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address roadshows at Kirari, Mundka, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, and Rithala.