Sunday, February 02, 2020
Delhi Assembly elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Congress releases manifesto, promises to bring resolution against CAA

Delhi Assembly election 2020 LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address roadshows at Kirari, Mundka, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, and Rithala.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 2, 2020 1:28:10 pm
delhi assembly elections 2020, delhi election live updates, delhi election news, amit shah, yogi adityanath, arvind kejriwal, nitish kumar, JP nadda, delhi news Congress launched its manifesto on Sunday.

Delhi Assembly election 2020 LIVE Updates: The Congress released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections on Sunday. The manifesto, which covers all major sectors such as healthcare and education, also promises to bring a resolution against the amended Citizenship Act in the Delhi Assembly if the Congress comes to power.

The BJP had released its manifesto on January 31 in which it has promised to good quality flour for poor at Rs 2 per kg and clean drinking water for every household. The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, has released a 10 point manifesto promising to provide clean drinking water, checking pollution among other issues.

As campaigning for the Delhi Assembly election enters the last leg, the BJP has fielded its heavyweights including Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who are slated to address public meetings in the national capital on Sunday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be accompanying Nadda and Shah at one of the public meetings today. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address roadshows at Kirari, Mundka, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, and Rithala.

For BJP, Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, and Rajnath Singh will campaign today while AAP's Arvind Kejriwal will hold roadshows in the Delhi. Follow all the latest developments from Delhi elections here:

    13:24 (IST)02 Feb 2020
    Congress releases manifesto, promises to bring resolution against CAA

    The Congress released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections on Sunday. The manifesto, which covers all major sectors such as healthcare and education, also promises to bring a resolution against the amended Citizenship Act in the Delhi Assembly if the Congress is selected to power.

    12:45 (IST)02 Feb 2020
    Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow at Kirari

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow at Kirari constituency on Sunday.

    12:41 (IST)02 Feb 2020
    On Day 1 in Delhi, Yogi talks bullets, biryani & protests

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, was “providing biryani to those sitting at Shaheen Bagh”.

    “What kind of slogans are they raising — azadi, azadi? What kind of azadi do you want,” he said, speaking at an election rally in Rohini.

    “Earlier, stone pelters would take money from Pakistan and damage public property (in Kashmir). Kejriwal’s party and Congress used to support them. But that stopped after scrapping of its special status (abrogation of Article 370). Similarly, Pakistani terrorists are being sent to hell by our soldiers. Congress and people like Kejriwal used to feed them biryani, but we feed them bullets,” he said in Narela. “Understand their mentality towards the country, where they want to take it.” Read more

    Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, hit out at the BJP over the Union Budget, saying that it was a betrayal to residents of Delhi. “From Delhi’s point of view, everyone — including us, as residents of Delhi — had expected that since it’s election season, perhaps they will take some step or arrangement which will benefit Delhi. But I am very sad that this Budget is a big betrayal to the people of Delhi… despite the economic hardships, the people of Delhi have created a path to survival through their hard work,” he said.

